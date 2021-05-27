AAA predicts 60 percent more travelers this Memorial Day holiday weekend than 2020

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you were driving around Dothan, you may have noticed traffic being a little heavier as several are already making their way to their Memorial Day destination.

With COVID-19 restrictions decreasing, AAA officials predict 60 percent more travelers this Memorial Day holiday weekend than last year. Sergeant William Phares with the Dothan Police Department, agrees.

Dothan is a thoroughfare for travelers. The busiest highways drivers need to be mindful of is 231 South heading toward Panama City Beach and 431 coming from the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Sergeant Phares said he wants drivers to be aware and safe this holiday weekend. He suggests leaving with ample amount of time to get to your destination so you are not rushed, because when you are rushed that is when mistakes are typically made.

Sergeant Phares said throughout the weekend law enforcement will be on alert for those driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving and seatbelts to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.

“Our speed is usually what kills people, so and then DUI obviously, and so we just want to make sure everybody is safe,” Sergeant Phares said. “Try to keep your hands free, pay attention to the road, pay attention to the vehicles in front of you, don’t be so much worried about what’s going on inside the vehicle as you are of what is going on in front of you.”

This weekend there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after noon on Friday, May 28 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 31st.

Although more people are expected to travel this year, AAA states it is still nearly six-million fewer than pre-pandemic.

