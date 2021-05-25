The warm weather continues

SYNOPSIS – As high pressure continues to stay in place over the south east we stay warm and dry. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the 90s once again, light winds won’t give much relief if you have to be outdoors. The pattern continues into the rest of the week with highs in the 90s and no rain chances, but as we go into the weekend things do start to change. The pattern starts to break down and we see some small rain chances by Saturday, and they stick around into the start of the next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 94°. Winds S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°. Winds W 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 94°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 68° High: 95°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 95°

SAT: Mostly sunny, slight chance of a shower. Low: 69° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 92° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 91°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 92°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY –Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

