Advertisement

Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Las Vegas

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A pilot has died after Nellis Air Force Base officials say an aircraft operated by a military contractor crashed in a nearby residential area.

A base spokesman confirmed the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Florida-based company Draken US owned the aircraft and said the pilot had died and no one else was on board. It’s unclear whether anyone on the ground was hurt.

A neighbor told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he heard a loud thump as the plane crashed into a residential yard across the street, and he saw black smoke billowing from the home.

Witnesses posted online images of city and base fire crews arriving, and a helicopter circling the area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Townsend, charged with Assault First Degree, in the shooting of a Cottonwood teen on May...
Police: Man who shot his friend had been drinking
Dante's Pizza will close on or about May 31, 2021.
Dante’s calls it quits, others to follow at Dothan mall
Ala. Senate passes Medical Marijuana bill
When will medical marijuana be available in Alabama?
Tips from Wiregrass Electric on how to stay cool and save electricity
David Townsend, charged with Assault First Degree, in the shooting of a Cottonwood teen on May...
Dothan man charged in teen’s shooting

Latest News

A year after George Floyd's death, some things in Minneapolis have changed while others remain...
Minneapolis marks 1-year anniversary of George Floyd's slaying
Paul, a libertarian-leaning former presidential candidate, tweeted Monday that he takes any...
Sheriff: Suspicious package at Sen. Paul’s home is non-toxic
A prosecutor said authorities were about to arrest former Catholic priest Richard Lavigne in...
Prosecutor: Late former priest killed altar boy in 1972
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-25
The warm weather continues
A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a banner...
Japan says US travel warning for virus won’t hurt Olympians