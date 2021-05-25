Advertisement

On the dotted line: Dunlap signs with Enterprise State

By Justin McNelley
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - After a stellar career at G.W. Long, Carson Dunlap is taking his talents to Enterprise.

The Rebel senior signed to play baseball at Enterprise State.

Dunlap was one of two on this past year’s G.W. Long team that made a run to the state championship series. During his time in Skipperville, Dunlap helped the team win two state titles (2018 and 2019).

This past season, Dunlap hit .427 with three homeruns and a team leading 42 RBI.

“It’s insane. I never really thought I was going to get here,” said Dunlap. “I’ve been through a lot the past year with my shoulder surgery and it’s just amazing to have the opportunity. It’s close to home and I want my family to be able to watch me play and I don’t want to be too far away from them either.”

