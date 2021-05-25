Advertisement

LIVE INTERVIEW: Supermoon and Lunar Eclipse in the Sky Tonight

NASA Planetary Scientist Dr. Barbara Cohen spoke with News 4 This Morning's Carmen Fuentes on what makes this event so special.
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All eyes will be on the skies tonight for a rare celestial event - the biggest Supermoon of the year and a lunar eclipse!  

NASA Planetary Scientist Dr. Barbara Cohen spoke with News 4 This Morning’s Carmen Fuentes on what makes this event so special. Watch the interview in the video above.

