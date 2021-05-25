Legal Talk Tuesday: What is a Letter of Protection?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan answer the question, “What is a Letter of Protection?”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.