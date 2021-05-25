Advertisement

Alvin Briggs named new AHSAA executive director

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alvin Briggs has been named the new executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

The Greenville native played at Auburn in the mid-1980s. Briggs says he is excited to continue the legacy of the AHSAA.

“I will continue to strive to lead this association to be the best in the nation,” Briggs said. “And I will be able to do that with a great staff that’s assembly here the Alabama High School Athletic Association. There’s no doubt we have the best in the nation.”

Steve Savarese, the current executive director retires this summer.

