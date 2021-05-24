Warrior Beach Retreat’s final retreat for the season ends Monday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This month’s warrior beach mini-retreat in Panama City Beach wraps up on Monday, the final retreat of the season.

Warrior Beach Retreat founder Linda Cope said because of the pandemic, this past season of retreats seems to have been the most needed this far.

“In the twelve years we have done this the need has been the greatest since December since we started doing these mini-retreats,” Cope said.

The retreats are a way for military couples to connect with other families going through similar situations. It is also a way for them to decompress and recharge from life.

And military couple Albert and Vivian Hoeflich from Mississippi tell us this past weekend’s retreat was nothing short of that.

”Oh it has been wonderful, it has been an awesome experience, to get together with other veterans and share some experiences,” Albery Hoeflich said.

“Being here around other veterans and their wives and gives us a chance to just let go, let our hair down, and just relax and that is what it is all about,” Vivian Hoeflich said.

Cope tells us she knows the retreats are making all the difference for these military couples to reflect and take a break from the stresses of life.

While the mini-retreats will be on pause for the next two months, the Cope family will be doing what they need to do to get ready for this new season of retreats coming in August.

“We are putting it on hold for June and July because we are paying for the rooms now, but Sheraton is giving us a great deal but they need to be able to get all that they can to make up for their losses from the pandemic in June and July,” Cope said.

Cope says as of now she is planning on mini-retreats, the bigger retreats she said will hopefully start back next spring.

