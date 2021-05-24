Tips from Wiregrass Electric on how to stay cool and save electricity

HARTFORD, Ala. (Press Release) — Temperatures are set to be close to record levels as a heat wave arrives in Alabama next week. Starting on May 24, thermometers will rise to the mid-to-upper 90s for at least four days, with plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain until at least Friday, May 28. With summer-like conditions for most of next week, it is important to focus on keeping homes or businesses comfortable while minimizing the extra costs associated with additional fans and air conditioners running for an extended period. Wiregrass Electric Cooperative offers these useful tips to keep homes cool and energy efficient:

Give preference to using ceiling fans rather than switching on your AC unit, as ceiling fans can help rooms feel comfortable even if the air is set at 4 degrees higher than normal.

Bathroom suction fans are a good choice for removing heat and humidity during showers as well as helping control the temperature in kitchens and utility rooms near heat-generating appliances.

Conduct regular maintenance and cleaning of the climate-control system and registers.

TV sets and lamps generate heat that can trigger thermostats to run longer. Place these items away from thermostats.

Keep coverings, like blinds, closed to reduce heat gain, especially on windows receiving direct sunlight.

Seal cracks around windows and doors to prevent hot air from seeping into the home.

Add caulk or weatherstripping to seal air leaks around doors or windows.

Avoid using the oven during peak heat times.

Upgrade to more efficient lighting options such as LED or CFL, which burn cooler than traditional incandescent bulbs.

These are just a few examples of how you can control the temperatures in your home or place of business while preventing higher energy bills. For more energy-saving tips, visit https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/spring-and-summer-energy-saving-tips.

For those who still may find themselves dealing with higher-than-normal energy bills due to the heatwave, Wiregrass Electric Cooperative will work with each member to find ways to help them pay their electric bill. As a reminder, any member concerned about being unable to pay for their bill should reach out to WEC by visiting https://www.wiregrass.coop/services/payment-assistance/ to schedule a payment plan or to be referred to a list of organizations that can provide utility bill assistance.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.