Secretary of State will audit 2022 election results

MONTGOMERY, Ala (Press Release) – The Alabama Voter Confidence Act was recently signed into law, authorizing the Secretary of State and three Probate Judges to conduct a one-time post-election audit after the November 8, 2022 General Election to confirm the accuracy of the originally reported election outcome and to increase voter confidence.

The audit, which will be conducted no earlier than November 30, 2022 and no later than January 31, 2023, will occur at one voting location in each of the three counties selected. The audit will include one statewide office and one county office.

“We are excited to partner with county Probate Judges, Sheriffs, and other local election officials in an effort to increase voter confidence in Alabama elections,” noted Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “This audit will confirm what our voters already know – that Alabama offers fair, honest, and transparent elections. I am grateful to Representative David Standridge (R-Hayden) and Senator Billy Beasley (D-Clayton) who have worked in a bipartisan way to see that voters know when they head to the polls to cast their votes, their ballots are being accurately counted.”

Results from the post-election audit will be made public by posting on the county courthouse door in the three counties in which the audit is completed. Additionally, findings will be posted on the website of the Secretary of State.

The three counties selected will represent the gender, race, size, and geographical areas of the state.

Please note, this is only a pilot audit following the November 8, 2022 General Election. Additional legislation will be required in the future to continue with post-election audits.

