Advertisement

Police: Man who shot his friend had been drinking

The victim suffered critical injuries and underwent surgery in Birmingham on Monday, per a GoFundMe page.
David Townsend, charged with Assault First Degree, in the shooting of a Cottonwood teen on May...
David Townsend, charged with Assault First Degree, in the shooting of a Cottonwood teen on May 21, 2021.(Houston County Jail)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police charged a man in an accidental shooting because they believe he had been drinking excessively. David Raul Townsend, 20, faces one count of Assault First Degree.

Investigators say he fired a Glock on Friday that wounded his 19-year-old friend, Tyler Welch.

Cottonwood Director of Public Safety Colonel Jim Smith said investigators determined Townsend had acted recklessly while under the influence of alcohol.

Welch suffered a critical wound to the face. He underwent surgery at a Birmingham hospital on Monday, per a GoFundMe page seeking donations for his care.

The shooting happened at the Cottonwood home of Townsend’s cousin.

David Townsend is free on bond.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dante's Pizza will close on or about May 31, 2021.
Dante’s calls it quits, others to follow at Dothan mall
Ala. Senate passes Medical Marijuana bill
When will medical marijuana be available in Alabama?
Tips from Wiregrass Electric on how to stay cool and save electricity
David Townsend, charged with Assault First Degree, in the shooting of a Cottonwood teen on May...
Dothan man charged in teen’s shooting

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-25
The warm weather continues
Legal Talk Tuesday
Legal Talk Tuesday: What is a Letter of Protection?
All eyes will be on the skies tonight for a rare celestial event - the biggest Supermoon of the...
LIVE INTERVIEW: Supermoon and Lunar Eclipse in the Sky Tonight
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed the House last year but is still being...
One Year Since George Floyd’s death
On the dotted line: Dunlap signs with Enterprise State
On the dotted line: Dunlap signs with Enterprise State