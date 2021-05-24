Police: Man who shot his friend had been drinking

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police charged a man in an accidental shooting because they believe he had been drinking excessively. David Raul Townsend, 20, faces one count of Assault First Degree.

Investigators say he fired a Glock on Friday that wounded his 19-year-old friend, Tyler Welch.

Cottonwood Director of Public Safety Colonel Jim Smith said investigators determined Townsend had acted recklessly while under the influence of alcohol.

Welch suffered a critical wound to the face. He underwent surgery at a Birmingham hospital on Monday, per a GoFundMe page seeking donations for his care.

The shooting happened at the Cottonwood home of Townsend’s cousin.

David Townsend is free on bond.

