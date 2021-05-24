Picture Perfect: ‘Selfie Studio’ comes to Albany, Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new business in Albany is literally picture perfect. The owner of the business says they wanted to give the community a big city feel in Albany.

“People have walked out of here feeling like they were models.”

Located on Westover Boulevard, Jasmine Green is the owner of Love Your Selfie 229. She is an Albany High School graduate and works at Phoebe.

She said she was inspired to bring a selfie studio to Albany after watching a Tik Tok video.

“I was like wow that pretty neat. Why can’t Albany have one? I figured why can’t I be the one to bring it to Albany,” said Green.

She said many times people in Albany feel like they have to travel out of town for something to do.

“We shouldn’t always have to go out of town to do something different. Why can’t we just spend our money and do something different here in our community?” said Green.

Opening during a pandemic has been tough, she knows what COVID-19 can do from working at Phoebe. She said they have measures to ensure safety while at her business.

“Check your temperature and give you hand sanitizer. We also have Lysol disinfectant wipes by each booth so you can wipe down before and after. We do that periodically throughout the day,” said Green.

They also ask you screening questions before you come inside.

So far, the community has given her great feedback. She said anyone can come in and strike a pose.

“Young people. We’ve had older people, we’ve had 70-year-olds in the dirty money, if you will, taking pictures. But I’m excited to share this with the community,” said Green.

The seven different themed rooms will change periodically. She said a crowd favorite has been the diner, but she loves them all.

“We are local, we are here in Albany and the 229 area. You don’t have to travel outside three hours plus to do something different,” said Green.

Walk-ins are welcome, but they prefer you book an appointment online.

They are located at 325 S. Westover Boulevard.

