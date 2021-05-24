Advertisement

Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife

A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a confrontation over a domestic incident. The suspect was naked at the time.(Source: WFMZ via CNN)
By WFMZ Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - An officer-involved shooting in Pennsylvania is under investigation after a state trooper fatally shot a 55-year-old man, who was naked at the time.

The Northampton County District Attorney is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday in Williams Township, Pennsylvania.

A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a confrontation over a domestic incident. The suspect was naked at the time.

Neighbors say the suspect had been acting violent and erratic, raising red flags that something wasn’t right Sunday afternoon leading up to the incident. The man was allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife.

“He was running around naked, acting crazy,” neighbor Gregory Ritter said.

Ritter says his next door neighbor talked to the man before the suspect allegedly tried to fight him.

“He opens the door, and there’s this naked guy there. He says, ‘I want you to come help rape my wife,’” Ritter said.

Neighbors say once police arrived, a stun gun was used on the suspect in his driveway. They say he then charged at the responding trooper, who opened fire.

Investigators say the woman who was involved in the incident didn’t sustain any physical injuries. One state trooper was treated for minor bruises.

Copyright 2021 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dante's Pizza will close on or about May 31, 2021.
Dante’s calls it quits, others to follow at Dothan mall
David Townsend, charged with Assault First Degree, in the shooting of a Cottonwood teen on May...
Dothan man charged in teen’s shooting
Pfizer and BioNTech are asking the FDA for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Health leaders hope full FDA approval will sway people hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine
The Alabama Department of Transportation works on major Dothan intersection in this WTVY photo.
Busy Dothan intersection to close for road work
Fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy 231 South early Friday

Latest News

China's running community mourns 21 killed in extreme cold.
Running community mourns 21 killed in China ultramarathon
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to the Middle East.
Blinken off to Mideast to push peace talks after Gaza truce
Gaza residents are digging up rubble after yet another violent clash with Israel.
Gaza residents pick up the pieces after more war
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, people carry posters with George Floyd on them as they march...
George Floyd’s family holds rally, march in his memory
FILE - In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers...
NYC mayor: Public schools will be all in-person this fall