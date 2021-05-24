Miss. girl featured on Cheerios box to campaign for children’s hospitals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bright and familiar face is the star on the back of the Cheerios box.

Her name is Aubrey Armstrong, and the 16-year-old is from Oxford. She loves dancing, music, Ole Miss, and spending time with her two sisters.

Armstrong is one of 10 national Children’s Miracle Network Hospital champions campaigning to help children hospitals, including Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson.

When Aubrey’s parents, Holly and Brad Armstrong were expecting her, they had no idea she would be born with any special needs.

“She was born and the doctor came in and said, ‘We think Aubrey has characteristics of Down syndrome,” said Holly, who is a nurse practitioner. “My first question was, ‘How is her heart?’ That was my first concern. They said, ‘She doesn’t even have a heart murmur. She’s great.’ Then I thought, ‘OK, we can do this.’ I knew if, medically, she was OK, we could handle everything else.”

Physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy have been part of Aubrey’s care, and she continues to see specialists in otolaryngology, endocrinology, and ophthalmology through Children’s of Mississippi.

She’s also quite the celebrity as the spokesperson for Batson Children’s Hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the reigning Mississippi Miss Amazing Junior Teen.

Aubrey visited Costco in Ridgeland on Thursday to grab her own boxes of cheerios and sign a few autographs.

Across the country, Costco is holding a campaign to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

