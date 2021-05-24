Advertisement

Lawmakers say special session possible on prisons

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers see the possibility of a special session on prison construction this summer as Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to rent prisons from private companies has been hit by setbacks.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said lawmakers are working on a Plan B in which lawmakers would consider a bond issue to build new state-owned prisons. The lease plan faces a June 1 deadline for the companies to secure financing, after which the state or the companies can back out of the deal.

A spokeswoman for Ivey said the idea of a special session is only a hypothetical.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/24/lawmakers-say-special-session-possible-prisons/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

David Townsend, charged with Assault First Degree, in the shooting of a Cottonwood teen on May...
Police: Man who shot his friend had been drinking
Dante's Pizza will close on or about May 31, 2021.
Dante’s calls it quits, others to follow at Dothan mall
Ala. Senate passes Medical Marijuana bill
When will medical marijuana be available in Alabama?
Tips from Wiregrass Electric on how to stay cool and save electricity
David Townsend, charged with Assault First Degree, in the shooting of a Cottonwood teen on May...
Dothan man charged in teen’s shooting

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-25
The warm weather continues
Legal Talk Tuesday
Legal Talk Tuesday: What is a Letter of Protection?
All eyes will be on the skies tonight for a rare celestial event - the biggest Supermoon of the...
LIVE INTERVIEW: Supermoon and Lunar Eclipse in the Sky Tonight
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed the House last year but is still being...
One Year Since George Floyd’s death
On the dotted line: Dunlap signs with Enterprise State
On the dotted line: Dunlap signs with Enterprise State