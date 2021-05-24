Lawmakers say special session possible on prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers see the possibility of a special session on prison construction this summer as Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to rent prisons from private companies has been hit by setbacks.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said lawmakers are working on a Plan B in which lawmakers would consider a bond issue to build new state-owned prisons. The lease plan faces a June 1 deadline for the companies to secure financing, after which the state or the companies can back out of the deal.

A spokeswoman for Ivey said the idea of a special session is only a hypothetical.

