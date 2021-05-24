Hot Week Underway
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Hot and dry weather is on the way for this week. Daily highs will reach the middle 90s under sunny to partly cloudy skies. The first chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm doesn’t arrive until the weekend.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds light W.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 94°. Winds SW at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°. Winds light SW.
EXTENDED
WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 94° 0%
THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 95° 0%
FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 95° 0%
SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 94° 20%
SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 92° 30%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 90° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/S at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.
