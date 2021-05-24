Advertisement

Hot Week Underway

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Hot and dry weather is on the way for this week. Daily highs will reach the middle 90s under sunny to partly cloudy skies. The first chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm doesn’t arrive until the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 94°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 94° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 95° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 95° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 92° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/S at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

