Heat Builds This Week

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue to remain in place as we head into the new work week. After getting a taste of warmer temperatures over the weekend, the heat really begins to crank up through the week. Some relief COULD be in sight by next weekend with the possibility of a few isolated showers and storms.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°. Winds light WNW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 94°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 69°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny.  Low: 69° High: 97°

WED: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 68° High: 95°

THU: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 70° High: 97°

FRI: Mostly sunny.  Low: 69° High: 98°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 98° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts, turning S at 5-10 kts early in the afternoon, then turning W at 5-10 kts late in the afternoon. Seas 2-3 feet.

