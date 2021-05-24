Advertisement

Gov. Ivey signs bill banning vaccine passports

By WBRC staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday she signed Alabama Senate Bill 267 that bans vaccine passports.

Ivey said, “Since the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, both Dr. Harris and I have said that we would not mandate vaccines in the state of Alabama. I am supportive of a voluntary vaccine and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction. I made the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine and glad for the peace of mind it brings. I encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves, and if you have questions, consult with your health care provider.”

