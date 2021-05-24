BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday she signed Alabama Senate Bill 267 that bans vaccine passports.

Ivey said, “Since the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, both Dr. Harris and I have said that we would not mandate vaccines in the state of Alabama. I am supportive of a voluntary vaccine and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction. I made the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine and glad for the peace of mind it brings. I encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves, and if you have questions, consult with your health care provider.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/24/gov-ivey-signs-bill-banning-vaccine-passports/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.