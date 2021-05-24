Advertisement

Georgia park with giant Confederate carving approves changes

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The board overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders has voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that acknowledges the site’s connection to the Ku Klux Klan.

The proposals approved Monday were part of an effort by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park’s Confederate legacy and shore up its finances.

The board did not address the carving, which shows Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson mounted on horseback.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Townsend, charged with Assault First Degree, in the shooting of a Cottonwood teen on May...
Police: Man who shot his friend had been drinking
Dante's Pizza will close on or about May 31, 2021.
Dante’s calls it quits, others to follow at Dothan mall
Ala. Senate passes Medical Marijuana bill
When will medical marijuana be available in Alabama?
Tips from Wiregrass Electric on how to stay cool and save electricity
David Townsend, charged with Assault First Degree, in the shooting of a Cottonwood teen on May...
Dothan man charged in teen’s shooting

Latest News

A year after George Floyd's death, some things in Minneapolis have changed while others remain...
Minneapolis marks 1-year anniversary of George Floyd's slaying
Paul, a libertarian-leaning former presidential candidate, tweeted Monday that he takes any...
Sheriff: Suspicious package at Sen. Paul’s home is non-toxic
A prosecutor said authorities were about to arrest former Catholic priest Richard Lavigne in...
Prosecutor: Late former priest killed altar boy in 1972
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-25
The warm weather continues
A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a banner...
Japan says US travel warning for virus won’t hurt Olympians