Geneva County commission approves selling of smokeless tobacco in jail commissary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, May 24, the Geneva County Commission approved the sale of smokeless tobacco in the jail commissary. Sheriff Tony Helms said this is standard in most jails.

Currently at the county jail inmates are allowed to have smokeless tobacco, but are unable to obtain it through the commissary. The commissary company does offer the products but Geneva County lacks the license to sell it.

This vote is one step closer to getting that license. Once a license is issued, profit made will go toward the general funding for the county.

However until then, family members are bringing in about 100 to 150 cans a week for inmates. Sheriff Helms said once they get the license to sell, this will also save time.

“There’s a lot of time for us to have to put someone out there and he’s got to go through it, he’s got to go through all of the cans and we got to dump them into plastic bags and we’re talking about the time restraints that it would cost,” Sheriff Helms said.

Sheriff helms said it could still be several weeks before a license is obtained.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

