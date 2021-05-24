Advertisement

Florida to end extra $300 per week unemployment benefit

The move goes into effect on June 26.
Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are still waiting to receive their checks.(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says the state will stop participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, meaning the extra $300 per week unemployment benefit will end. This move ending the supplemental benefit takes effect on June 26, 2021, and is part of DEO’s “Return to Work” initiative.

DEO says total private-sector jobs in Florida increased by 18,800 in April and there are more than 460,000 job postings online for those looking for work.

Florida will continue participating in other federal reemployment benefit programs, such as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation. Those other federal benefit programs will expire on Sept. 6, 2021.

DEO Secretary Dane Eagle says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leadership helped Florida’s economy bounce back from the pandemic.

“Florida’s employers are also seeing employment growth, as more Floridians, including some who completely left the workforce, are now eagerly reentering the workforce,” Eagle says. “Transitioning away from this benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce.”

According to DEO, Florida has gained nearly 800,000 private-sector jobs since the pandemic began. The department says Florida businesses and employers need unemployed Floridians to return to the workforce.

