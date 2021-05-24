Advertisement

Famers market vouchers for seniors still unclaimed

Produce at the Enterprise Farmers Market.
Produce at the Enterprise Farmers Market.(WTVY News 4)
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

It is peak season for produce in farmers markets.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program has between five to 6,000 unclaimed vouchers for eligible senior citizens to use.

To receive vouchers, you must be 60 or older and meet income requirements.

The application process opened in January and all vouchers are usually given out by March, but that has not been the case this year.

“In years past more seniors have been applying for them than now,” said Birgit Briggs, City of Enterprise community service coordinator. “I don’t know if that had something to do with COVID or if they don’t have the chance to get the help to apply because they need a computer.”

To find out more about the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program click HERE.

