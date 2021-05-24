Advertisement

Elba man killed in wreck being investigated by ALEA in Chilton County

The driver of the Volkswagon, James Norris, 55, of Elba, was ejected from the car, ALEA said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Chilton County Friday morning,...
A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Chilton County Friday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.(WTVY)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Chilton County Friday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA said the wreck happened at 7:35 a.m., one mile north of Jemison, when a 1999 Volkswagon Beetle collided with a 2003 Jeep Wrangler. After colliding, the Beetle left the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Volkswagon, James Norris, 55, of Elba, was ejected from the car, ALEA said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dante's Pizza will close on or about May 31, 2021.
Dante’s calls it quits, others to follow at Dothan mall
David Townsend, charged with Assault First Degree, in the shooting of a Cottonwood teen on May...
Dothan man charged in teen’s shooting
Pfizer and BioNTech are asking the FDA for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Health leaders hope full FDA approval will sway people hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine
The Alabama Department of Transportation works on major Dothan intersection in this WTVY photo.
Busy Dothan intersection to close for road work
Fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy 231 South early Friday

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-24
Another dry week
Wild adventures updates mask policy.
Park visitors glad about updated mask policy at Valdosta, Georgia’s Wild Adventures
diner themed room
Picture Perfect: ‘Selfie Studio’ comes to Albany, Georgia
WTVY Wx Logo
Heat Builds This Week