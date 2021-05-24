Elba man killed in wreck being investigated by ALEA in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Chilton County Friday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA said the wreck happened at 7:35 a.m., one mile north of Jemison, when a 1999 Volkswagon Beetle collided with a 2003 Jeep Wrangler. After colliding, the Beetle left the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Volkswagon, James Norris, 55, of Elba, was ejected from the car, ALEA said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.