Coffee County EMA reminding residents of alert system

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

Coffee County officials want to make sure residents are safe and up to date with the start of hurricane season just over a week away.

The county emergency management agency wants to remind residents of their weather alert system.

With an above average hurricane season predicted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

EMA leaders want you to have a communication plan in place and a way to get alerts.

“We want you to be prepared,” said Grant Lyons, Coffee County EMA, Deputy Director. “Have a plan as to what you are going to do if its hurricane season, whether its spring tornado season as we like to call it, we want you to have a plan and be prepared so you know what you’re going to do if you receive one of those alerts.”

To sign up for the alerts text join413917 to 30890 or visit HERE.

