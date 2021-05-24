Brian Smith selected as Geneva County EMA Director

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After a two month search, Geneva County commissioners have selected a new EMA Director. Out of 12 total applicants and six interviews later, it was a unanimous vote for Brian Smith.

Smith is a Geneva County resident who lives in Slocomb, he is coming in as the new EMA Director right at the start of hurricane season, but he is no stranger to ensuring safety for others.

Smith is a retired Dothan Police Lt., bomb and explosives devices unit leader and SWAT member and team leader. He spent 25 years as a police officer and worked his way up to the command staff, to then serving 10 years on the SWAT team and the last 10 years as a bomb technician on the bomb squad.

“Recently EMA directors have also been tasked with acts of terrorism,” Smith said. “My experience in law enforcement gives me a little bit of a heads up on most of it as far as that goes.”

Smith also worked very close in the fire department as an EMT.

With this job, Smith said rather than being in the patrol car or having boots on the ground, he will now be doing a lot more of making sure the people have what they need.

“My job will make sure that those police officers, sheriff’s deputies, the firefighters, your EMT’s have all of the equipment they need, all of the training they need to handle the situation,” Smith said.

Smith said with this position, he strives to get all emergency personnel divisions in Geneva County together working on the same team.

“Geneva County is a very spread out county and there’s no sense in reinventing the wheel but at the same time I want to make sure that all of the employees, volunteers with the different emergency services are familiar with each other, what they have to offer and have them working together,” Smith said.

Smith will start Tuesday, May 25.

Commission Chairman Toby Seay tells News 4 they had some excellent and qualified applicants which made for a tough decision for this commission.

