Another dry week

SYNOPSIS – Very warm as we head into this week, temperatures this afternoon will be in the middle to upper 90s. That trend will continue through the week as high pressure stays parked over the eastern portions of the US keeping us warm and dry. Temperatures stay in the 90s the rest of the week, but as we head towards the weekend it does look like we will have a slim chance at some showers on Saturday with a better chance to follow on Sunday.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 95°. Winds WNW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 69°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 97°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 95°

THUR: Sunny. Low: 70° High: 97°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 98°

SAT: Mostly sunny, slight chance of a shower. Low: 69° High: 98° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY –Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

