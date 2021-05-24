ALEA Marine and Highway Patrol host boat safety event to prepare for Memorial Day weekend

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of people are expected to enjoy the upcoming holiday weekend along Alabama lake shores.

Unfortunately, more boaters and swimmers can result in more accidents.

“In 2019 we had 29 fatalities on Alabama waters, last year that fell to 14,” said ALEA Marine Patrol Corporal Robert Ping

Due to the pandemic, more people purchased boats and spent time out on the lake to enjoy the outdoors.

With Memorial Day a week away, Ping is asking boaters and swimmers to prepare now.

“If you see a boat that’s idle on the water there is a good chance they may have swimmers in the water, so you want to keep your distance from that vessel. When you are going into those piers and backwaters you want to stay away from those piers as well,” said Ping.

Ping said other safety devices such as fire extinguishers, floatable cushions and life jackets are important to have on board.

“If you’re under 8-years-old they have to have it on, and if they are over 8, there has to be a life jacket for every single one on the vessel,” said Ping.

Jake Mayo is the Senior Trooper for the Lake Guntersville Marine Patrol. He said typical mistakes made by boaters include ignoring important water markers and drinking while operating a boat.

“I see a lot of white zone violations, people going through white zone buoys marked that they are not going through at ideal speed. I anticipate some DUI activity as well and safety vest violations,” said Mayo.

Alcohol is legal to have on the boat, but troopers encourage everyone to have a designated driver.

On Friday, May 28 courtesy boat inspections will also be provided at City Harbor from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to ensure your boat is water-ready.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/05/21/alea-marine-highway-patrol-host-boat-safety-event-prepare-memorial-day-weekend/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.