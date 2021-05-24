ALEA encourages safety during Memorial Day weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are one week away from Memorial Day, which kick starts a busy summer season for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“Anytime you have a holiday, that’s going to increase the numbers. everybody is going to be out of school. And its just a good day to get out and enjoy the water,” said Trooper Tracy Morgan with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division.

ALEA is working to limit accidents and fatalities, with the holiday drawing thousands across Alabama’s roads, lakes and rivers for some fun in the sun.

“Drivers can expect to see drivers license check points, line saturations or details or just heavy enforcement on the major highways,” said Trooper Kendra McKinney.

Troopers with the highway and marine patrol say there will be a zero tolerance for drivers under the influence of alcohol.

“If you’re going to drink, have a designated driver for the boat,” said Morgan.

“Do not drink and drive. It’s not worth it, it’s not worth your life or any other motorists’ lives,” said McKinney.

Trooper Morgan says there has been a steady decrease in fatalities on Alabama’s waterways in recent years. ALEA is hoping that trend continues into 2021.

“I believe we had 29 fatalities in 2019, and 14 for 2020 fiscal year,” said Morgan. “Our fatality numbers are down this year compared to last year. We want to continue dropping that.”

While traveling, you’re encouraged to buckle up, avoid speeding, and limit your distractions.

“Be aware of motorists on the roads. Also be aware of motorcycles. Also keep in mind of the move-over law. If you see an emergency vehicle, try to get over in the opposite lane to avoid any type of collision. And don’t follow to closely. You want to give yourself a reactive time while traveling on the highway,” said McKinney.

ALEA is stepping up patrols in the coming weeks, so don’t be surprised by a heavier presence in law enforcement.

