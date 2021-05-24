Alabama veteran celebrates 100th birthday with parade

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WSFA) - A World War II veteran got to ring in his 100th birthday with a parade at the William F. Green State Veterans home in Bay Minette Friday morning.

A parade of motorcycle and cars sported signs and banners wishing Henry Burgess a happy birthday. The Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs said the Patriot Guard Riders and the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted the parade.

Burgess was also given a quilt from Quilts of Valor Foundation.

A life-long resident of Mobile, Burgess served from 1942-1946 in the Army Air Force, according to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. He fought in the China Offenses in Burma during World War II. He has received multiple decorations, including the American Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal with three Bronze Stars.

He spent his birthday with his family.

Burgess was married to Mary Rachel Burgess for 70 years before her death in 2016. They have four children, eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.

