Hurricane Season kicks off early with Ana forming in the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The official start to the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is a week and a half away, and the National Hurricane Center named the first storm of the year Saturday morning.

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center were monitoring Subtropical Storm Ana, the first named storm in the Atlantic basin to get a name since Hurricane Iota on Nov. 13, 2020.

Ana was 205 miles northeast of Bermuda with sustained winds of 40 mph according to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center Saturday. The storm was moving to the northeast at 5 mph. Ana’s forecast has the storm moving to the northeast over cooler waters in the northern Atlantic Saturday night and Sunday. The storm will likely weaken into a subtropical depression Sunday night.

Ana will not impact the United States. However, the subtropical storm is a good reminder that hurricane season is just around the corner.

Below is the list of names being used for the 2021 Hurricane Season:

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

