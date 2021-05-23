Advertisement

Ana becomes a post-tropical cyclone in the Atlantic Ocean

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday. It then weakened to a depression later in the day.(Source: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — Ana weakened into a post-tropical cyclone late Sunday as it moved away from Bermuda after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.

Ana was located about 680 miles (1,095 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in an 11 p.m. advisory. It was moving northeast at 28 mph (44 kph).

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday. It then weakened to a depression later in the day. The hurricane center said it would dissipate on Monday.

No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm. It posed no threat to land.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not to the level of last year’s the record-breaking season.

