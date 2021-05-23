Advertisement

1 child, 2 adults shot Saturday night in Birmingham

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left one child and two adults injured.

The shooting happened on 83rd Street North and 1st Avenue North just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say two adults and three children all from the same family were in a vehicle. One child was shot twice. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening according to police.

A man and a woman who were also injured in the shooting, have life-threatening injuries

Originally, Birmingham Police said the woman injured in the shooting had passed away. However, they have now informed us that she is listed in critical condition.

Police believe another vehicle drove-up beside the victims’ vehicle and started shooting.

No suspects are in custody.

