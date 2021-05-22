Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: May. 22, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two people are dead and eight more are wounded, one seriously, following a shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

Police say two men died and another man is hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting early Saturday near the Monarch nightclub. Police say the other seven have injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been announced.

KMSP-TV reports that a police spokesperson says the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.

The latest deaths brought the city’s homicide total to 31 for 2021.

