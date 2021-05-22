Mural project underway in downtown Ashford

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - After more than a year of planning, as well as some rescheduling due to bad weather, a brand new project is finally underway in downtown Ashford.

Volunteers woke up bright and early this morning to paint a mural at the intersection of Church and North Broadway streets.

The mural will feature the logo of the Ashord Downtown Redevelopment Authority in the center, and will include painted crosswalks themed as railroad tracks.

The project is headed by artist Charles Sims, who has painted other murals in downtown.

Community leaders say the mural will provide a one-of-a-kind addition to the city...

“Ashford has a lot of things that are historic in nature, a lot of photo opportunities, and this is just adding to that uniqueness. You can’t just see something like this any place in the Wiregrass. You know, we believe it’ll be a place that people will want to come visit and get to know. It’ll be a hook to get people into Ashford and get to know our beautiful city,” said Brad Kimbro, chair of the ADRA.

The project is expected to be completed later Saturday afternoon. A reminder for residents, that main intersection will be closed through Monday to give the paint enough time to dry.

