Heat is on the Way

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – Not a lot of changes on the way in the forecast for the upcoming week. Sunny skies with a few clouds will continue to stick around as temperatures continue to remain warm. Highs head for the middle and upper 90s through the work week. Rain chances continue to stay away from the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 63°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 91°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 66°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 96°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 97°

WED: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 68° High: 95°

THU: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 70° High: 97°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 98°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 98°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 feet.

