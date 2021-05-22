Advertisement

Community leaders distribute food donations in Cottonwood

Cottonwood food giveaway
Cottonwood food giveaway(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Some much needed donations were given out Saturday morning at the Cottonwood Community Center.

Cottonwood leaders joined former Dothan mayor Mike Schmitz and volunteers with the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club out of Fort Rucker in a drive thru food pantry giveaway.

Dozens of people were given bags full of canned foods, non-perishables, and much more.

“It’s a very important thing because the way people is right now, some don’t have. And that’s what we’re out here now is trying to do things, give to those who don’t have and to create happiness in their life,” said Cottonwood mayor James Coachman.

More food giveaways like this one are being planned in other communities the coming months.

