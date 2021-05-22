Advertisement

Busy Dothan intersection to close for road work

Here’s how to navigate your route as state resurfaces busy roadway.
The Alabama Department of Transportation works on major Dothan intersection in this WTVY photo.
The Alabama Department of Transportation works on major Dothan intersection in this WTVY photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -No traffic will be allowed to cross Ross Clark Circle (AL-210) while traveling along West Main Street (U.S. 84) during certain hours because of resurfacing.

The busy intersection will be closed from 6 pm until 6 am, beginning Sunday, according to Alabama Department of Transportation spokesperson Kirk Brantley.

“Motorists wishing to cross Ross Clark Circle will, instead, turn right onto Ross Clark Circle and make a U-Turn to return to U.S. Highway 84,” she said in an email.

The closure, expected to continue for about week, is part of a major Ross Clark Circle resurfacing project. When completed, that stretch of Dothan’s busiest highway will have six travel lanes.

