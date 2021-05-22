Busy Dothan intersection to close for road work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -No traffic will be allowed to cross Ross Clark Circle (AL-210) while traveling along West Main Street (U.S. 84) during certain hours because of resurfacing.

The busy intersection will be closed from 6 pm until 6 am, beginning Sunday, according to Alabama Department of Transportation spokesperson Kirk Brantley.

“Motorists wishing to cross Ross Clark Circle will, instead, turn right onto Ross Clark Circle and make a U-Turn to return to U.S. Highway 84,” she said in an email.

The closure, expected to continue for about week, is part of a major Ross Clark Circle resurfacing project. When completed, that stretch of Dothan’s busiest highway will have six travel lanes.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

