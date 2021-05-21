Advertisement

IRS sends Alabama inmates over $7 million

Despite that amount, about 4 out of 5 prisoners have not received Economic Impact payments.
Alabama inmates sent $7.3 million in stimulus checks as of May 19, 2021.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama inmates have been sent millions of dollars in stimulus payments, though some have not received their full amount and perhaps none of the money.

4,557 state prisoners had received Economic Impact payments as of this week, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections in response to a News 4 public records requests. The total payments are $7.3 million, ADOC spokesperson Kristi Simpson said in an email.

“This dollar figure only represents the total amount issued to inmates who the federal government deemed eligible to receive one or more of the economic impact payment(s). It does not represent the total amount released into inmates’ accounts after applicable court-ordered payments and fees are deducted,” Simpson said.

State prosecutors are demanding stimulus money sent to prisoners be used to pay restitution to their crime victims. Those district attorneys, who also want court costs and fines paid, have convinced judges to garnish stimulus funds.

That is not sitting well with the American Civil Liberties Union that condemns prosecutors for their pursuit of stimulus money sent to inmates.

“It is shameful and unacceptable to use garnishment of funds deposited for the benefit of incarcerated people to artificially inflate the state’s coffers,” ACLU Legal Director Tish Gotell Faulks told News 4 in a statement. “The stimulus money was not extended to the public to provide a free cash infusion to DAs and other state agencies who already profit from the poorest of the poor who are unfortunate enough to find themselves in our legal system.”

Ms. Simpson said ADOC is waiting 60 days before placing stimulus payments into inmate accounts and withholds money that has been ordered to pay restitution and other legal costs owed by prisoners.

She points out the decision to send checks to inmates is solely that of the U.S. government.

About 20 percent of Alabama inmates had received payments, as of May 19. The ADOC website shows nearly 25,000 are incarcerated in state prisons.

The IRS may not have address information for some inmates who have not received checks.

Ken Curtis is a crime and investigative reporter whose broadcast career spans more than 50 years. Contact him at ken@wtvy.com

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

