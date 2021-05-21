Florida tax-free holidays approved

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Floridians are again getting a break from sales taxes, with so-called “tax holidays” for back-to-school purchases and emergency preparedness.

Some sales taxes will also be suspended during a “freedom week” to spur sales of recreational equipment and supplies, as well as to encourage people back into music venues, museums, and public events.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the tax holidays official Friday when he signed a tax bill into law. The breaks on taxes, however, are being offset by a new law the Republican governor already signed that would require sales taxes on online purchases.

The “Disaster Preparedness” Tax Holiday is from May 28th until June 6th. This 10 day tax holiday covers items needed for hurricane season such as flashlights under $40, batteries less than $50, tarps under $100, generators less than $1,000, and more.

The “Freedom Week” Tax Holiday is from July 1st to July 7th. This is the first-ever Freedom Week. It is seven days of sales tax savings on outdoor recreation purchases such as the first $100 of the sales price of sunglasses, the first $200 of the sales prices of tents, and the first $500 of the sales price of kayaks or canoes, as well as tickets for events, museums, the arts, and more.

The “Back-to-School” Tax Holiday is from July 31st to August 9th. Over these 10 days, Floridians will pay no sales tax for certain clothing of $60 or less per item, school supplies of $15 or less per item, and the first $1,000 of personal computers and related accessories.

