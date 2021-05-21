Advertisement

1 killed in vehicle crash in Opp

Police said names are not being released at this time.
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Opp Thursday afternoon.
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Opp Thursday afternoon.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Opp Thursday afternoon.

According to the Opp Police Department, a head-on collision happened around 12:35 p.m. on Highway 52, just east of Saunders Road.

Investigators said a 2012 Ford Fusion crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a 2018 Dodge Journey. The driver of the Ford was taken by ambulance to Mizell Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Journey was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, police said. Four occupants in the Journey were taken to the hospital.

Police said names are not being released at this time.

