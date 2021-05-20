Would your child know what to do if someone was trying to kidnap them?

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s unlikely, but not impossible, for a child to be attacked by a predator.

While it rarely happens locally, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say parents need to prepare their child for a worst-case scenario.

”If they see the same car driving past multiple times or slowing down or trying to talk to them, you tell them to go back to their house immediately,” Lieutenant Jeremy Mathis said.

Mathis tells us if an incident does get physical, your child needs to do whatever they can to get away.

“Tell you kids to kick, tell them to scream at the top of their voice, tell them to hit, tell them to bite, tell them to do whatever they can do to get away from that person,” Lieutenant Mathis said.

He says to encourage children to tell a parent or trusted adult immediately after something happens.

But not all predatory attacks are physical. Lieutenant Mathis says that nowadays the easiest way for predators to target children is through the internet.

“Watch what your kids are doing online. We tell parents all the time until your child turns 18 they have no right to privacy on their electronic device,” Lieutenant Mathis said.

Lieutenant Mathis says parents need to monitor how their children use their phones.

“If they are only using their phone and they are only texting or communicating when they are in the bedroom but they will never do it around you, that is something you need to pay attention to. That is an alert that something is going on in that communication and they don’t want the parents to know about it,” Lieutenant Mathis said.

He says if you learn of a predator talking with your child, you should report it to law enforcement right away.

