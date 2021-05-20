Advertisement

Why are some people hesitant to get vaccinated?

By Josh Gauntt WBRC
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health leaders are working to get more people vaccinated especially those who are still hesitant to get a shot.

How the questions are being asked could be some of the reasons why some people are thinking twice about getting vaccinated.

UAB’s Dr. Michael Saag tells us people shouldn’t frame the question as “should I or should I not get a vaccine?” He says its “do I take the risk of a vaccine which is low versus do I continue the risk of catching COVID unvaccinated where you could potentially get very sick?” Saag says that’s what people should weigh before getting a shot.

“At the end of the day, the vaccine risks are so low that the risk of getting COVID and getting sick dwarfs that possibility and really should lead all of us to get vaccinated,” Dr. Saag said.

Saag tells us there are very few medical reasons why someone shouldn’t get a Covid-19 vaccine. He says if you are weighing the options, talk with your doctor or someone you trust about it.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/19/why-are-some-people-hesitant-get-vaccinated/

