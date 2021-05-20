Advertisement

We may see the seventh year in a row of an early start to hurricane season

NCFL shelters prepare for hurricane season
NCFL shelters prepare for hurricane season(NCFL shelters prepare for hurricane season)
By John Scalzi WWSB
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration will issue its 2021 hurricane season forecast today. It will likely take into account the lack of a hurricane killing El Nino this year and warm Atlantic waters that correlates well with an above-average season.

In fact, the National Hurricane Center is watching a system in the Atlantic that it gives an 80% chance for development. If it becomes a named storm it will be Ana and go down in history as the storm that started the seventh early hurricane season in a row with a storm before June 1.

WWSB am wx

The impact on this system will be next to nothing for almost all of the Atlantic Basin, including Florida. We remain hot and dry with a breezy wind that will increase the fire danger over the next few days. Some longer-range indications are that the end of the month or the start of next month may begin a rapid transition to better rainfall chances more typical of our wet season.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.mysuncoast.com/2021/05/20/we-may-see-seventh-year-row-an-early-start-hurricane-season/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses jail overcrowding on May 14, 2021.
Sheriff Valenza fuming after prisoner attacks deputy
Dothan shooting
Dothan Police investigating late night shooting
A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of planting drugs during traffic stops was...
Former deputy found guilty of 19 charges, including fabricating evidence
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officer fatally shot a suspect in the 100 block of...
Montgomery Police Department: Kidnapping suspect killed in gunfire exchange with officers

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On
Hello Barbie (Source: Mattel)
Barbie adds Helen Keller to signature Inspiring Women series
Alabama law enforcement agencies work to detect illegal drugs in the mail
Alabama law enforcement agencies work to detect illegal drugs in the mail
30 bundles of cocaine found on Gulf Shore beach
Cocaine worth more than $1 million found on Alabama beach