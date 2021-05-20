We may see the seventh year in a row of an early start to hurricane season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration will issue its 2021 hurricane season forecast today. It will likely take into account the lack of a hurricane killing El Nino this year and warm Atlantic waters that correlates well with an above-average season.

In fact, the National Hurricane Center is watching a system in the Atlantic that it gives an 80% chance for development. If it becomes a named storm it will be Ana and go down in history as the storm that started the seventh early hurricane season in a row with a storm before June 1.

The impact on this system will be next to nothing for almost all of the Atlantic Basin, including Florida. We remain hot and dry with a breezy wind that will increase the fire danger over the next few days. Some longer-range indications are that the end of the month or the start of next month may begin a rapid transition to better rainfall chances more typical of our wet season.

