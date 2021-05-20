Warm-up Continues

SYNOPSIS – Warm and dry weather continues across the Wiregrass for the end of the week. We’ll see temperatures rise going into next week with no hope for any rain over the next several days, at least.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 63°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds ESE at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 63°. Winds E at 5 mph

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 92° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 98° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 99° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 97° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 97° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 6-8 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

