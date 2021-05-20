Advertisement

Warm-up Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Warm and dry weather continues across the Wiregrass for the end of the week. We’ll see temperatures rise going into next week with no hope for any rain over the next several days, at least.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 63°.  Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds ESE at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 63°.  Winds E at 5 mph

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 92° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 98° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 99° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.  Low: 70° High: 97° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 97° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 6-8 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Car plunges off Ross Clark Circle overpass
Car plunges off overpass on Ross Clark Circle
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Dothan shooting
Dothan Police investigating late night shooting
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses jail overcrowding on May 14, 2021.
Sheriff Valenza fuming after prisoner attacks deputy
30 bundles of cocaine found on Gulf Shore beach
Cocaine worth more than $1 million found on Alabama beach

Latest News

NCFL shelters prepare for hurricane season
We may see the seventh year in a row of an early start to hurricane season
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-20
Temperatures stay warm today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-20
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-20
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 19, 2021