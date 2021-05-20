Two Daleville EMT awarded for their heroic actions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Level Plains home went up into flames on the morning of Sunday May 16th but the actions two emergency service workers took, saved the life of the homeowner.

“So me and my partner we were coming back from medical center enterprise and we saw smoke coming from our right side and i told him let’s go investigate and see what’s going on so we rolled up and saw a fully involved structure no one had called it in we reported it to our dispatch we got out of the truck to see what we could figure out heard some screaming all of the way at the back of the structure so we went to check it out and found the patient in the back,” said Zach Smith – Dispatcher and EMT for Daleville Public Safety Department.

A situation that isn’t typical.

“No, no absolutely not normally you go to a structure fire you see people walking around and you never really expect anybody to be inside,” said Smith.

But without a second thought, EMTs Zach Smith and Kevin Killens loaded the patient up and took him to the hospital.

“something that I feel like anybody in this job does is they’re willing to go and help others it’s not about self-glorification or for any other reason it’s because that’s what we do we want to be there our best day is somebody’s worst day,” said Kevin Killens – Daleville Public Safety Department Volunteer.

Both knowing their work was meant to be

“I feel like we are always put at a position at any given point to make a difference and that’s all it was, was just trying to make a difference,” said Smith.

“I was just glad that we were there to help him versus him waiting however many minutes maybe a half an hour to get some help,” said Killens.

Zach and Kevin were honored during the Daleville City Council meeting. The victim in Sunday’s fire is reported to be in stable condition.

