The Alabama National Guard makes a stop at G.W Long with a new program they are offering to local schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The start of the school year brought along a surprise for G.W Long High School students. A new opportunity in the classroom that led to a virtual experience through the Alabama National Guard today.

With the growing need for healthcare workers G.W Long High School took a step into allowing students to see if it’s a career path for them.

“This program allows students to see a little bit of everything in healthcare as far as they could do anything from pharmacy to a lab tech nursing doctor veterinary,” said Amber Brooks – Health Science Teacher for G.W Long High School.

Learning the fundamentals from CPR to making a bed for a patient.

“They see how an IV works how a catheter works and wound cares how to use crutches canes and walkers,” said Brooks.

The Alabama National Guard’s new virtual reality program, allowed students to take a step away from their typical textbook work.

“So one of the stations is for the teacher se can actually pull up the human heart and go inside the human heart and dissect and grab certain areas and that’s more of the hands on to show the students and we have two table displays that is going over the organs and the system of the body and the kids actually get to move the heart out and the brain out and take it apart and learn what each area of the brain does and what it is called and at the end of that they take a test on it,” said SSG Bullock – Recruiting and Retention NCO Teammate for Southeast Alabama.

Another station the students had was the virtual reality headset, where they got to jump off a plank and ride a roller coaster. While the main reason behind this program is to educate students, it also brought a sense of normalcy back into their school year.

“It’s just to show that hey kids are here kids need this stuff but it’s also giving them a chance to get more hands on more than just the book the textbook lets go into 3d and let’s pull some stuff apart and look deeper into the human body,” said Bullock.

For students in this program, they will graduate high school with a Patient Care Technician Certificate.

While this is the first time that this program has been in our area, their hopes is that it can branch out into other schools.

Any school or teacher that would be interested in bringing this program to their classroom must contact their schools National Guard recruiter.

