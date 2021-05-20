SYNOPSIS – Mild start to the day once again, Another afternoon in the 80s while high pressure continues to sit over the eastern United States. Rain chances look slim to none over the next 7 days with afternoon highs warming up into the 90s by Sunday. We will reach the upper 90s by Monday of next week. Stay hydrated if you work outside over the next 7 days as temperatures stay warm.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds E 5-15 mph

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 63°. Winds E 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds E at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 88°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 93°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 98°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 99°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 97°

THUR: Sunny. Low: 68° High: 97°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 98°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY –Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20 kts. Seas 6-8 ft.

