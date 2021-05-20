Advertisement

Rays returning to the Panhandle.

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer is bearing down on Northwest Florida, and rays of all types have returned.

Visitors have been posting videos of rays near the shoreline and jumping out of the water, and there are a variety of different species that are back for the summer.

“This time of year we have many species of skates and rays that are moving into our coastal areas while the water is warming up,” said Dr. John Carlson, research fish biologist with NOAA. “There are generally two types of rays that we see here in coastal waters in the Panhandle; one are the pelagic rays that you see swimming up on the water column. They can either be cow nosed rays, which are brown in coloration and you look at them and the reason they’re called cow nosed rays is because their face looks like the nose of a cow, and the second are the devil rays and the manta rays which have long extensions on the side of their head.”

While these rays do not have the ability to sting, stingrays do and they have also returned. The good news is there are some easy ways to ensure you don’t get stung.

“What we tell people to do when they’re walking on the beach and walking in the water is what we call the stingray shuffle which is kicking your feet before you move forward,” Carlson said. “It startles that stingray and moves it out of the area. For the pelagic rays, generally they’re going to swim away from your and swim around you, they may be curious.”

These animals are wild, so it is important to give them their space.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Dothan shooting
Dothan Police investigating late night shooting
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses jail overcrowding on May 14, 2021.
Sheriff Valenza fuming after prisoner attacks deputy
Huntsville woman finds hateful messages, stuffed monkey with noose in her yard
Huntsville woman finds hateful messages, stuffed monkey with noose in her yard
A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of planting drugs during traffic stops was...
Former deputy found guilty of 19 charges, including fabricating evidence

Latest News

Car plunges off Ross Clark Circle overpass
Car plunges off overpass on Ross Clark Circle
Car plunges off Ross Clark Circle overpass
Car plunges off Ross Clark Circle overpass
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Why are some people hesitant to get vaccinated?
News4 Now: What's Going On, May 20, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, May 20, 2021
Pfizer and BioNTech are asking the FDA for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Health leaders hope full FDA approval will sway people hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine