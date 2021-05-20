Ozark Boys and Girls Club preparing to host a magical event

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Amphitheater is playing host to a magical event Friday May 21st, as the Ozark Boys and Girls Club drama group takes the stage with “The Musical World of Walt Disney”. Supplying your evening with some favorite musical piece from Disney.

After three other plays this school year, this production is rounding out as their final show.

Drama club members have been working extra hard on this production to make sure it is extra magical. Executive director Jessica Moore says the excitement is overwhelming from the members who are ready to take the stage.

“They are excited this is something that they are able to do right here in our program they may not otherwise receive this opportunity anywhere else they don’t do theatre in school right now at this age, so we are able to give these kids that opportunity and the excitement on their faces the glow on their faces it just speaks so much,” said Jessica Moore – Ozark Boys and Girls Club Executive Director.

“The Musical World of Walt Disney” will begin at 7pm at the Downtown Ozark Amphitheater. Admission is free to the event, however any donations will be accepted. All donations collected will go to the Dale County Performing Arts Council.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.