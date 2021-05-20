Advertisement

On the dotted line: Jordyn Crews

The Carroll senior is headed to Enterprise State for basketball.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Carroll senior Jordyn Crews signed to continue her basketball career at Enterprise State.

The Eagles had a great season on the court this year advancing to the regional tournament in Montgomery.

However, Crews had to watch most of the year from the sidelines after tearing her ACL in November.

Despite the setback, she’s thrived through rehab and is thankful for this opportunity from the Boll Weevils.

“Usually when you get hurt as an athlete, all your offers and stuff go out the window,” Crews said.

“They still showed interest in me, even hurt with a torn ACL. I feel like that would probably be the best place for me because I know they care more about the player.”

